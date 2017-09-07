Interactive ‘Shofar Factory’ brings high holiday traditions to life in Nevada County.

In preparation for the Jewish new year, Nevada County children will play a special role in ushering in the high holidays by crafting their very own ram's horn instrument, known as the "shofar," at Chabad of Grass Valley's "Shofar Factory" workshop at 3 p.m. on September 12 at 191 Chief Kelly Drive in Nevada City.

The children — with appropriate adult supervision — will help to cure, measure, saw, drill and polish a real ram's horn to transform it into a working shofar instrument. When the horns are complete, participants will learn how to perform the traditional sequence of notes sounded on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. This unique event brings children together for a hands-on, educational journey exploring the history and significance of the holiday and the shofar.

The shofar is the central symbol of Rosh Hashanah, which is celebrated near the beginning of each fall. Synagogues blast the shofar every day for a month leading up to the holiday, culminating with a sequence of 100 blasts during the Rosh Hashanah services, which take place this year on September 21 and 22. The cry of the shofar is "a call to repentance as Jews look back at misdeeds of the past year and resolve to improve during the coming one."

Hosting the interactive "Shofar Factory" workshop is one of many Chabad "Living Legacy" programs, which link Jewish learning to Jewish practice through a series of creative and interactive experiences.

"Studies have shown that children absorb more when they are actively engaged in the educational process, than simply listening to a lecture in the classroom," said Rabbi Nochum Yusevitz, director of Chabad of Grass Valley. "This is why Chabad has instituted 'Living Legacy' workshops, which offer a multi-sensory approach to Jewish learning. Our goal is to encourage Jewish kids and their families to enjoy and appreciate Judaism by offering fun and positive educational experiences."

The Shofar factory is free to join and $10 for those who wish to make a Shofar to take home. Shofars are limited as they are a special order item, and advance RSVP is necessary. For more information to reserve a Shofar, contact Cheyena Yusevitz, program coordinator at Chabad of Grass Valley at cheyena@JewishGV.com.