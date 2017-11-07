Hospital to host cancer survivorship forum in Grass Valley

Join fellow cancer survivors and caregivers from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) for a "Wellness with Cancer" discussion featuring SNMH Community Cancer Center physicians and care providers. The goal of the educational forum is to educate patients, family and friends about ways to maintain health during and after cancer treatment, as well as how to integrate follow-up care into patients' daily lives.

Panel members will each have 10 to 15 minutes of presentation time, followed by open discussion. Speakers and topics will include: Dr. Justine Corbett, O.M.D., L.Ac., "Integrative Medicine;" Dr. David Campbell, M.D., medical oncologist, "Molecular Testing – What the Future Holds;" Kelly Kull, clinical dietician, "Nutrition for the Cancer Patient;" Dr. David Kraus, director of radiation oncology, "The Role of Radiation Therapy in Cancer Patients;" Laurie Ella, RN, Dignity Health Cancer Institute, "Nurse Navigation – Introduction to Nurse Navigation at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital."

The event will take place at the hospital in Building 4, located at 155 Glasson Way in Grass Valley.

To attend this event, RSVP to Laurie Ells at 530-274-6179.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation