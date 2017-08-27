Hospice of the Foothills exceeds national quality benchmark

As of August 16, as mandated through the Affordable Care Act, hospice quality data is now available to the public at http://www.medicare.gov/hospicecompare. Hospice of the Foothills, a community nonprofit hospice, has received an overall Medicare ranking which exceeds the national benchmark for quality of care. Consumers can search for all Medicare-approved hospice providers and access their performance statistics.

Hospice Compare reports allow patients, family members, and health care providers to get a snapshot of the quality of care each hospice delivers based on important performance indicators. If you are unable to locate a specific hospice on the Medicare website, that hospice may have decided to accept a cut in reimbursement rather than participate in the mandatory quality reporting for Hospice Compare.

Consumers have the right to choose which hospice to entrust with the care of their loved ones or themselves. Hospice of the Foothills, offers specialized care and support to individuals, their families, and caregivers during a terminal illness. Because they are a nonprofit, patients will never incur the cost for their care. For more information call 530-272-5739 or visit http://www.hofo.org.