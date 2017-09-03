Hop on over to the Food Love Farm
September 3, 2017
Mark Wilson stands inside the hops teepee at Sierra Harvest's Food Love Farm in Nevada City. At the educational farm, students attach cloth wishes to the teepee structure in the spring when the hops are planted, hoping their wish will be granted when the plant finally grows far enough to reach their piece of cloth. Sierra Harvest's Farm to School Program now reaches roughly 6,700 students — a whopping 96 percent — of the K through eighth grade students in western Nevada County with farm carts, produce tastings, chef visits, farm visits and more. For more information, visit http://SierraHarvest.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Nevada County authorities ID suspected shooter of search-and-rescue volunteer
- UPDATE: Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 65 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire evac order reduced to warning
- Evacuations lifted: Residents return home as firefighters battle Pleasant Fire in North San Juan
- Grass Valley’s Trattoria Milano restaurant to close its doors