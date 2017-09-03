Hop on over to the Food Love Farm

Mark Wilson stands inside the hops teepee at Sierra Harvest's Food Love Farm in Nevada City. At the educational farm, students attach cloth wishes to the teepee structure in the spring when the hops are planted, hoping their wish will be granted when the plant finally grows far enough to reach their piece of cloth. Sierra Harvest's Farm to School Program now reaches roughly 6,700 students — a whopping 96 percent — of the K through eighth grade students in western Nevada County with farm carts, produce tastings, chef visits, farm visits and more. For more information, visit http://SierraHarvest.org.