High schools team up with county libraries

A partnership between the Nevada Joint Union High School District and the Nevada County Community Library has resulted in a new class of cards for all Bear River and Nevada Union high school students, without fines or fees. The new "Student Success" cards are valid at all branches of the Nevada County Community Library. All they need is their student identification card; their new library card numbers are their school initials (for example, BRHS) and their student identification numbers. Students are able to check out up to three items at a time, and have access to library databases, ebooks, and other online resources. Students will be able to keep their regular library cards in addition to their Student Success cards.

"We're really excited to reduce barriers to students accessing our books and other resources to support learning and a love for reading," Lisa Nowlain, youth librarian said. "With the Student Success cards, we're looking forward to seeing new faces in the library, and the Nevada Joint Union High School District staff have been great partners."

For more information about Student Success cards, email Lisa Nowlain at lisa.nowlain@co.nevada.ca.us or call 530-265-1541.

Source: Nevada County Libraries