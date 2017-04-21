Help pay for Titan’s surgery | TheUnion.com

Titan was hit by a car Sunday and taken to an emergency clinic where they wrapped his right front leg and provided pain medication. An X-ray revealed a severe fracture. Mother Lode Veterinary Clinic came to the rescue and put Titan's leg back together with plates and eight screws. He had also broken off one of his teeth and had a cap put on.

Under the care of Sammie's Friends, Titan is now recuperating in a foster home until he is well enough to be adopted. He gets along well with children and other dogs and will be in need of a loving home.

Sammie's Friends is seeking donations to cover the cost of Titan's surgery, which amounted to $12,000, along with the cost of treating other sick or injured pets.

To make a donation or learn more, visit http://www.sammiesfriends.org and donate through PayPal or send a check to Sammie's Friends, 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949.