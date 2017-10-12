‘HeART & Wine Gala’ fundraiser for One Source-Empowering Caregivers a success

The first "HeART & Wine Gala" on September 16 was a successful fundraiser for One Source-Empowering Caregivers, a nonprofit that provides free respite care for caregivers. The event drew nearly 200 guests, many of whom bid on more than 300 pieces of art, sampled food donated by local businesses and danced to live music by the Earles of Newtown, The Ruckrich Family Band, Sibling Revelry and Purdon's Crossing. The evening's emcee was John Deaderick. An anonymous donor paid for the expense of renting The Foothills Event Center and all other costs incurred.

BriarPatch Food Co-op donated food and beverages, with At Your Service catering providing food preparation. Emily's Catering & Cakes donated a cake decorated with OSEC's logo as well. Artists Patty O'Connor and Chic Lotz, who both donated art for the auction, served as gallery co-leads.

OSEC was able to raise over $18,000, which will be used to continue the organization's mission and provide services to those in our community who need a break from their caregiving duties.

OSEC trains volunteers, who commit four hours each week to provide critically needed respite to caregivers. The organization currently has trained volunteers placed in 15 local homes. But the need is great and there is a waiting list for caregivers seeking assistance.

The next free volunteer training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three Saturdays: October 21 and 28 and November 4. CPR certification is included. For more information, visit http://www.empoweringcaregivers.org or call executive director Donna Raibley at 530-802-6154 to learn more about OSEC and how to get involved.