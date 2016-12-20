Handbell choir performs today in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Handbell choir performs today in Grass Valley
December 20, 2016
Bells of Peace handbell choir will perform music of the season in a free concert at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The Rev. Eileen Smith Le Van, an accomplished handbell ringer, will offer a solo and play in a duet with choir director Marge Shasberger. Also performing will be nationally acclaimed organist Walt Strony on Peace’s magnificent Allen organ. After the concert, a short service will follow the lyrical format of Holden Evening Prayer. Music includes a modern interpretation of “The Magnificat,” sung by participants.
From left, are Bells of Peace members director Marge Shasberger, Kathy Pierce, Becky DeCourten, Shari Coats, Barbara Jarvis, Sally Smith, Myrna Heppe and Margaret Fisher. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.
