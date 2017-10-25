Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ night being held at LDS church

Nevada County ghosts and goblins and their chaperones are being invited to enjoy a safe and fun-filled Halloween night when they go "Trunk or Treating" on October 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 615 Hollow Way off Gold Flat Road in Nevada City. The church's annual holiday event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner in the all-purpose room and provided by members of the church. At 6:10 p.m., there will be a costume parade followed by all those who are dressed up going from car to car in the parking lot to receive delicious Halloween treats from church members. For safety purposes, costumed party-goes are asked to refrain from wearing full face masks. The event is free and open to the community.