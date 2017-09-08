Guided barn tours offered at this year’s Draft Horse Classic in Grass Valley

Guided barn tours are available to visitors at this year's Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair, September 21 through 24, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The behind-the-scenes tours, led by teamster and assistant show manager Eleanor Roberts, are another way for visitors to be able to meet and talk with draft horse exhibitors, as well as meet the stars of the Draft Horse Classic.

Guided barn tours are offered at 3 p.m. on September 22, and 2 p.m. on September 23. Advance reservations are highly recommended, as there are a limited number of openings for each tour. The cost for the tour is $15 per person, and advance reservations can be made by calling the Fair office at 530-273-6217. If there is still availability, tickets may also be purchased the day of the event at the arena box office.

Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and includes meeting the exhibitors and learning about how they got involved with draft horses, discussing and seeing the different draft horse breeds, a show-and-tell of draft horse equipment, and a discussion about the training of draft horses and what it takes to put a team together. Attendees will also get to roam to the various barns on the fairgrounds to meet the draft horses.

For those who can't make it to a guided barn tour, the barns are open in between performances for viewing the animals. Additionally, a world class art show, special exhibits, delicious food, vendors selling wares and farming supplies, and a horse-shoeing competition are all part of the Harvest Fair, which takes place at the fairgrounds during all four days of the Classic.

On the Pine Tree Stage will be the Western Music Fest, which features ongoing musical entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Friday evening from 4:30 to 6 p.m., will be James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash. On Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., Left of Centre and the Country Artists' Tribute to Jason Aldean takes the stage. All music at the Western Music Fest is free.

The 31st annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair starts September 21 and runs through September 24 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley. The Classic features six performances in the arena. The Harvest Fair runs throughout the fairgrounds during the four days of the Classic.

For tickets to the draft horse performances or the barn tours, call the fairgrounds at 530-273-6217 or visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.