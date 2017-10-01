Guest speaker to address mistreatment of raptors

Mark Jeter will be speaking to the Sierra Foothills Audubon Society about the unlawful "take" of raptors at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the community room at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

The word "take" is defined in Department of Fish and Wildlife code as hunt, pursue, catch, capture or kill or attempt to do any of the aforementioned. The variety of types of "taking," including nest robbing, shooting, eagle feather trade, pigeon hobbyists, falcon trade to the Middle East and smuggling internationally for the pet trade.

Jeter is an assistant chief with California Department of Fish and Wildlife in charge of state operations. The programs he oversees are a Delta team, Special Operations Unit (SOU) which is an undercover team, Wildlife Tracking Unit, Air Services, K-9 units, Watershed Enforcement Team (WET) and a Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET). He has been with the department for 26 years. Fifteen of those were spent in the field, six with the Special Operations Unit and now five in management.