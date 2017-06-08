Guest speaker examines French roots | TheUnion.com

Guest speaker examines French roots
June 8, 2017
Celine Foster Walker will present "Unearthing My French Roots — a black woman's story" at the next meeting of the Nevada County Genealogical Society, scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 13 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Walker, a native St. Lucian, holds dual American/St. Lucian citizenship. Her early schooling was at St. Joseph Convent in St. Lucia from the age of 4 to 17. She graduated from St. Joseph's with a Cambridge University Overseas Senior School Certificate. She then went on to earn an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and a master's degree in library and information sciences from the University of Southern California. She held the position of Chief of Science and Technical Libraries at Stanford University and was awarded a tenured position on the academic staff. She left Stanford to become the executive director of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the Coordination of Information Systems in Geneva, Switzerland, where she held that position until her early retirement in 1995. She presently lives in California. Meetings are free and the public is welcome. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and a "help table" is available to anyone with questions regarding their research. For more information, contact Maria Brower at 530-272-2119 or email mbrower@nccn.net.
