Grocery Outlet raises the bar in helping the hungry in Nevada County
September 14, 2017
Balloons, a banner and a large check greeted Sue Van Son, executive director of Interfaith Food Ministry on Sept. 6, when she arrived at Grocery Outlet in Grass Valley. Generous shoppers, enthusiastic employees and the support of owners Kim and Steve Smith raised over $14,000 during Grocery Outlet's Independence from Hunger Campaign. Along with presenting the donation to Interfaith Food Ministry, the Smiths honored cashiers Athea Colbert and Sharon Lolli for raising the most money in solicited donations.
Each year, the Grocery Outlet corporate headquarters sponsors a state-wide campaigns in July to support community food banks. This year, the corporate office offered shoppers a $5 coupon in exchange for a $5 donation.
The Smiths also expanded the fundraising campaign to include selling prepackaged grocery bags containing much needed pasta, oatmeal, beans, rice and canned vegetables to be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry. During July, employees were challenged to raise $7,000 in cash and sell 500 bags of groceries. Grass Valley employees exceeded expectations by raising $9,304 in cash and selling 833 bags of groceries worth $5,000. Both top fundraisers agreed the challenge wasn't that difficult.
"Our shoppers are so generous," said Lolli. "They made easy to ask for donations."
Interfaith Food Ministry currently supports 6,372 clients with an average of 483 client visits per week.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Bear necessities
- Avery Maier Wins $5,000 in 49er Rotary Duck Race in Nevada City
- Community Recovery Resources hosts ‘CoRRecovery Fest’ in Grass Valley to celebrate life, recovery, Community and unity
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Today an opportunity to take The Grandmother Pledge
Trending Sitewide
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Empty storefronts in downtown Grass Valley signal tough retail landscape (MAP)
- Nevada County sheriff: Skateboard theft leads to robbery charge
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Nevada County Supervisors vote to ease restrictions on building second units