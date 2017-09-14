Grocery Outlet raises the bar in helping the hungry in Nevada County

Balloons, a banner and a large check greeted Sue Van Son, executive director of Interfaith Food Ministry on Sept. 6, when she arrived at Grocery Outlet in Grass Valley. Generous shoppers, enthusiastic employees and the support of owners Kim and Steve Smith raised over $14,000 during Grocery Outlet's Independence from Hunger Campaign. Along with presenting the donation to Interfaith Food Ministry, the Smiths honored cashiers Athea Colbert and Sharon Lolli for raising the most money in solicited donations.

Each year, the Grocery Outlet corporate headquarters sponsors a state-wide campaigns in July to support community food banks. This year, the corporate office offered shoppers a $5 coupon in exchange for a $5 donation.

The Smiths also expanded the fundraising campaign to include selling prepackaged grocery bags containing much needed pasta, oatmeal, beans, rice and canned vegetables to be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry. During July, employees were challenged to raise $7,000 in cash and sell 500 bags of groceries. Grass Valley employees exceeded expectations by raising $9,304 in cash and selling 833 bags of groceries worth $5,000. Both top fundraisers agreed the challenge wasn't that difficult.

"Our shoppers are so generous," said Lolli. "They made easy to ask for donations."

Interfaith Food Ministry currently supports 6,372 clients with an average of 483 client visits per week.