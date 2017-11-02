Grief and loss support group for victims of recent fires

Unity in the Gold Country is facilitating a drop in Grief and Loss Group geared primarily for those who may have lost homes or possessions during the recent fires. The group is open to all adults who may have been traumatized by the fires and who would like to be in a group setting to process their feelings of loss, anxiety, displacement and fear. The group is also meant to help navigate through any loss or grief that may be prompted by the upcoming holiday season. The group will be facilitated by retired professionals familiar with grief group process. Tea, coffee and treats will be served and the group is free. The group is scheduled to meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Mondays beginning November 6. The group will meet at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court opposite Peaceful Valley Nursery on Whispering Pines in Grass Valley.