Grass Valley speakers: staying “mentally fit” | TheUnion.com

“How to Stay Mentally Fit” will be the topic of the January 21 meeting of the American Association of University Women’s Nevada County Branch. Guest speakers will include occupational therapist Karin Kleinhans and artist Eileen Blodgett. Both will focus on ways to stay mentally fit by keeping minds agile and will provide local and online resources.

Specializing in neurology and perceptual cognitive therapy, Kleinhans will share her outline for staying mentally fit, including incorporating novel experiences, balancing senses, and her top five mental fitness tips. As an occupational therapist at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Kleinhans has worked in the field for 35 years, during which she has traveled internationally to teach perceptual cognitive techniques to other therapists and families.

A resident artist at Artist Studies in the Foothills (ASiF Studios) for 10 years, Blodgett will share “Art as Alchemy,” demonstrating how creativity and art can be healing, liberating, and rejuvenating at any age. She has five tips on how to make this happen and re-invigorate oneself. Blodgett holds a bachelor’s degree in art education and a master’s in educational technology and has also studied and taught in Japan.

AAUW Nevada County Branch member Nancy Knaus will also share opportunities the branch offers via its interest groups and activities that contribute to mental fitness as well. The meeting will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 South Church Street in Grass Valley. The program begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to everyone.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.