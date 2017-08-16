Grass Valley spaghetti dinner to benefit transplant donor and recipient

A community spaghetti feed tonight at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge will help raise funds for 14 year old Ethan Roth, pictured above, who is scheduled to have a liver transplant on August 21. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help the Grass Valley family with lodging and gas during Roth's extended stay at the UCSF Medical Center. Donations and proceeds will also help cover living and transportation expenses for Brady Scarbrough of Grass Valley, a 23 year old father of three who will be taking time off from his job to donate a portion of his liver to Roth.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. today at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, located at 109 S. School Street in Grass Valley. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children. The event is coordinated by Auburn, Grass Valley, and Nevada City Elks Lodges and everyone is welcome.