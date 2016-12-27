Grass Valley residents win after Toys for Tots drive | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley residents win after Toys for Tots drive
December 27, 2016
For the second straight year, the Gold Miners Inn-Holiday Inn Express offered a random drawing for those who donated to Toys for Tots.
Grass Valley’s Robin Smith, after donating a train set and Lego set, won a guest room for two. Grass Valley’s Melody Donnenwirth won breakfast for six at the hotel after giving a learning toy and a glow-in-the-dark volcano.
“I’m excited to go on a ‘stay-cation,’” said Smith in a release from the Inn. “We’ll spend the evening in downtown Grass Valley, have some dinner, shoot some pool and enjoy not having to drive home.”
Donnenwirth said she has a “huge” family and will have to narrow down who gets the pick for breakfast.
“We were going to take the toys to the Food and Toy Run, but it was a monsoon that day,” Bob Donnenwirth said. “We’d read in The Union about the hotel’s Toys for Tots box, so Melody dropped off the gifts there.
