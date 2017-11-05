Grass Valley holiday art and craft fair benefits kids

The Ponderosa Pines Art & Craft Faire, slated for November 11, will include handmade items and a raffle, which benefits Child Advocates of Nevada County — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the clubhouse at Ponderosa Pines Mobile Home Park, 10135 Timberland Drive in Grass Valley. Raffle winners will get the chance to win one of two handmade market bags filled with handcrafted items from talented artisans. One hundred percent of the proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit Child Advocates. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

CASA volunteers assist families within the community, from offering support through CASA's Welcome Baby and Healthy Babies programs, to helping foster children in school, to finding clothing for kids in need, to helping families struggling with the pressures of life.

The Ponderosa Pines Art & Craft Faire will feature 20 talented artisans displaying jewelry, paintings, quilts and other textile art, fused glass, ceramics, sculpture, hand-painted glassware, dolls, greeting cards, paper goods, totes and much more.

Attendees will experience the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of the holidays, including sparkling decorations, holiday music, cookies and beverages. Admission is free.