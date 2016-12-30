Grass Valley grief support group open to new members | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Healing Through Grief Support group will be open to newcomers from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 and Jan 19 at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. The group will meet for 14 consecutive Thursdays. The group will use the book, “The Grief Recovery Handbook — the Action Program for Moving Beyond Death, Divorce, and Other Losses.” There is no charge to participate. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.