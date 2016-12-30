Grass Valley grief support group open to new members | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley grief support group open to new members
December 30, 2016
The Nevada County Healing Through Grief Support group will be open to newcomers from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 and Jan 19 at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. The group will meet for 14 consecutive Thursdays. The group will use the book, “The Grief Recovery Handbook — the Action Program for Moving Beyond Death, Divorce, and Other Losses.” There is no charge to participate. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County DMV reminds motorists of new 2017 laws
- Nevada City Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Tree Tour’ map and GoFundMe project
- Nevada City Odd Fellows supports Uplift Family Services
- Cats avoid abandonment and/or euthanasia thanks to Nevada County Peeps
- Grass Valley residents win after Toys for Tots drive
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal
- Year of waiting culminates in kidney transplant for Grass Valley man
- Bear River, Nevada County community packs Crossroads Church to say goodbye to Jude Douden
- Nevada City’s Cafe Mekka tying up loose ends
- Nevada County CHP issues maximum enforcement period