Grass Valley Elks to host spaghetti dinner | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Elks to host spaghetti dinner

Grass Valley Elks No. 538 will be hosting their “Mama’s Spaghetti Dinner” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at 109 South Church St. in Grass Valley. The public is welcome. For more information and reservations, email Secretary@GrassValleyElks.org.