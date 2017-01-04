Grass Valley community dementia forum to be held | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley community dementia forum to be held
January 4, 2017
Atria Grass Valley and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation will host a “Community Alzheimer’s And Dementia Forum” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street in Nevada City. The event will be broadcast live by KVMR. A panel of experts will take questions and discuss the challenges of caring for a family member who is living with dementia, provide information about resources such as the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program, and explain the benefits memory care communities have to offer. Light refreshments will be served prior to the event at 5:30 p.m. Panel members include David Troxel, renowned author and dementia care expert; Dr. Helen Crawford, geriatric psychiatrist; Renee Chevreaux, MSW, Alzheimer’s Outreach Program coordinator; and Sherry Bartolucci, family caregiver. For more information, visit http://AtriaGrassValley.com.
