Grass Valley book club examines women who challenge status quo | TheUnion.com

In 1803, a white Southern girl received a slave as a gift for her 11th birthday. To refuse such a gift came as a shocking offense. Young Sarah Grimké’s refusal shaped her future as well as her complex relationship with Hetty, the “gift” girl.

The girls’ joint story foreshadows major strides in both the abolitionist and the suffragette movements in “The Invention of Wings,” Sue Monk Kidd’s work of historical fiction. Kidd’s book will be the topic of discussion at the next meeting of the Spiritual Book Club, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the community room at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, in Nevada City. The public is invited to read the book to prepare for the meeting or to simply come to participate in the discussion. Light refreshments will be served. Check local independent booksellers or public libraries for a copy of the book.

The Spiritual Book Club is sponsored by the Baha’is of Nevada County. For more information, call 530-802-0901 or visit http://www.nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us.