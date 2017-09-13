Grass Valley benefit for ‘One Source — Empowering Caregivers’
September 13, 2017
A festive fundraiser for "One Source –Empowering Caregivers" is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley. The "HeART & Wine Gala" will include an art auction and live music by four bands, including Earles of Newtown, Purdon's Crossing, Sibling Revelry and the Ruckrich Family Band. A preview of the art is available through Sept. 15 online at http://www.EmpoweringCaregivers.org. Bidding closes at 8:30 p.m. at the Sept. 16 event. Tickets are available for $25 at the door or $20 in advance at the Book Seller and Art Works Gallery. They are also available by calling One Source at 530-802-6154.
One Source –Empowering Caregivers, a nonprofit, was founded in 2014 when founder Donna Raibley, a caregiver in her own community, was aware that caregivers in Nevada County were in need of hope and support, while they tirelessly cared for their loved ones at home. For more information, visit http://www.EmpoweringCaregivers.org.
