Grants available to Nevada County theaters | TheUnion.com

Community Players Trust is now accepting proposals for our 2017 Grand Year. These are annual Grants given to local theater companies and schools for help in producing music and theater productions. CPT has given grants to local theater companies, public schools, theater venues and more. Some of the money has been used for producing live theater for school children and local audiences, purchase of band and orchestra instruments, purchase of theater lighting and sound equipment and for busing school children to local live theater events. For complete information, visit http://www.cptnevco.org. Deadline for all proposals is February 10, 2017.