Grace Lutheran to hold service for beloved hangout volunteer | TheUnion.com

Grace Lutheran to hold service for beloved hangout volunteer
January 5, 2017
A memorial service for Mike Craig is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Craig was a member of Grace Lutheran and a well respected and loved volunteer in the church’s High School Hangout Program. He made a lasting impact on many youth in Nevada County and was instrumental in helping promote and maintain the High School Hangout’s continued success that is going strong today. The service will be followed by a reception in the Hangout immediately following the service, all are invited to attend. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 1979 Ridge Road in Grass Valley,
