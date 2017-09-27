 Governor, supervisor candidates to speak in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Submitted to The Union

The Nevada County Democratic Women's Club will be hosting guest speakers Delaine Eastin, who is running for California governor, and Hilary Hodge, a candidate for District 3 supervisor in Nevada County. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way in Grass Valley. There will also be a silent auction and this year's Eleanor Roosevelt Award recipient Marilyn Chambliss will be honored. The luncheon is $30. Visit the Nevada County Democrats' web page at http://nevadacountydemocrats.com/nc-womens-club/ for a menu selection and reservation form. Please send checks and form to NWCWC, PO Box 1573, Grass Valley, CA 95945 by October 4. For further questions, email Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com or call 530-575-2891.

