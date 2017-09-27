Governor, supervisor candidates to speak in Grass Valley
September 27, 2017
The Nevada County Democratic Women's Club will be hosting guest speakers Delaine Eastin, who is running for California governor, and Hilary Hodge, a candidate for District 3 supervisor in Nevada County. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way in Grass Valley. There will also be a silent auction and this year's Eleanor Roosevelt Award recipient Marilyn Chambliss will be honored. The luncheon is $30. Visit the Nevada County Democrats' web page at http://nevadacountydemocrats.com/nc-womens-club/ for a menu selection and reservation form. Please send checks and form to NWCWC, PO Box 1573, Grass Valley, CA 95945 by October 4. For further questions, email Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com or call 530-575-2891.
