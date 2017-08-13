GOP to host old fashioned barbecue in Penn Valley | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Republican Party is inviting all families to an "old fashioned barbecue" and fundraiser on August 26 at a private ranch in Penn Valley.

There will be games on the spacious, shady lawn for kids, teens and adults. Activities will include croquet (including a kids set), bean bag toss, water balloon toss, a photo booth for fun pictures and more.

Smiley Guys BBQ will be served at low family pricing, with the menu including pulled pork, brisket, chicken plus sides, bread, and sauces. Vegetarian barbecue tempeh option upon request.

The special speaker will be Calif. Assemblyman Travis Allen, who is sponsoring the Repeal the Gas Tax Initiative and is a candidate for Governor in the 2018 election. Elected Republican officials have also been invited to speak.

Table seating for adults is $25, youth $20, under 6 free. Save by bringing a lawn chair or blanket and sit in the special seating area. Lawn seating is only $20 for adults and $15 for youth 6 to 17.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m., barbecue served at 5:30 p.m., speakers start at 6 p.m. Stay late, enjoy the tranquil setting and watch the colored waterfall. Bring a hat, sunscreen, a light jacket/shirt, and flashlight. Location is 18699 Indian Springs Road in Penn Valley.

Submit your reservation on the form in our flier by August 18. No online registration is available. Visit the Nevada County Republican Party Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ncountygop#!/ncountygop for a flier or email a request for a flier to info@nevadacountygop.org. For questions, call 530-478-1467.