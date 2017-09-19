GOP to host gun rights lobbyist in Grass Valley

The Republican Party will host its monthly "4th Tuesday" event, also known as Issues and Ideas or I Squared, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Rockwood Clubhouse, 156 McNab Circle in Grass Valley (off Hughes Road). This month, the speaker will be Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California (GOC). Paredes has been with the organization for more than 35 years, and has been the executive director for 19 years. He has fought to preserve Second Amendment rights in Sacramento. Having actively lobbied in the just-ended legislative session, Paredes will provide updates on legislation and updates on rule making and litigation. The GOC has emerged as a high profile organization known for coordinating and funding legal briefs in support of lawsuits both in California and across the country. Paredes' lecture will be followed by a Q&A session.

Light refreshments will be available with a donation requested. Please RSVP, for planning purposes, to bhren@nevadacouuntygop.org or call 530-478-1467. To view a flier on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/ncountygop#!/ncountygop.