Goldrun Laudromat raises funds for hurricane victims

Goldrun Laundromat will host a one day fundraiser for victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and now possibly Maria, on Sept. 28. One hundred percent of revenue taken in that day will be donated to the Red Cross' hurricane relief efforts. The business will also donate an additional $1,000, said owner Dave Gough.

"The images of folks who lost literally everything touched me deeply," he said. "Perhaps other businesses may do something similar."

Goldrun Laundromat is located at 1263 E. Main St. in Grass Valley.