Gold Country Stage ‘Free Fare Days’ | TheUnion.com

The County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

To support this objective Gold Country Stage will provide system wide free fare days on all routes January 12 through 14.

All Routes will be operating their normal schedules, days and times from 5:50 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 13, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 14. Fares will be for all. Bus schedules are available in the Gold Country Stage Rider’s Guide, at http://www.goldcountrystage.com or call the office 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

For those using transit services to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Route 1 runs between Nevada City and Grass Valley every hour, with connections to all other routes. For more information, call Gold Country Stage at 530-477-0103, ext. 0 or visit http://www.goldcountrystage.com.