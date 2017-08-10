 Gold Country Kiwanis’ Back-to-School event readies children for school | TheUnion.com
Submitted by Jan Weaver

Gold Country Kiwanis’ Back-to-School event readies children for school

Gold Country Kiwanis hosted their annual Back-to-School event on August 7 at Kmart in Grass Valley. Volunteers assisted dozens of Nevada County children in need by providing each child with new school clothing and a back pack filled with school supplies.

