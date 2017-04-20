Gold Country Genetics Swap aims to build biodiversity of cannabis | TheUnion.com

The Gold Country Genetics Swap is a free event located in downtown Grass Valley the first weekend of every month with its third swap happening on May 6. The swap is a place designed to build biodiversity of cannabis, networking, trading, selling or buying local cannabis products focusing on the genetics of seeds and clones. Live music and local crafted beer will be provided. Participants must be a valid Proposition 215 patient and over the age of 18.

Event location will be disclosed after patient is verified by emailing REC and ID to gcgeneticsswap@gmail.com.

Event is sponsored by Grass Valley Hydrogarden & Ag Natural and hosted by Cain Graham. For more information, contact Cain Graham at 703-577-6628 or email gcgeneticsswap@gmail.com.