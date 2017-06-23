‘Get’em Back to the Wild’ yard sale in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

‘Get’em Back to the Wild’ yard sale in Grass Valley
June 23, 2017
Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8, at 115 Independence Court in Grass Valley. Proceeds will help pay for the care and treatment of injured or orphaned wildlife. Young orphaned Great Horned Owls, such as those pictured above, may eat three to four mice a day — or more. At a cost of nearly a dollar $1 per mouse, it adds up to $28 a week; $112 a month; and if in care for five months, over $500 before the owl can be released back into the wild. Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release (WR&R) currently has more than 90 injured or orphaned birds and animals receiving care. The costs add up.
A variety of items will be available for sale including antiques, household items, jewelry, linens, adult clothes, books and more. "Who knows, the cool lamp you buy at the yard sale may feed an owl for a week," said WR&R board member Joan Pancharian. For more information, contact Joan Morton at 530-477-8079. WR&R is an all volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured or orphaned native wildlife.
