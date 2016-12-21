 Frost | TheUnion.com

Back to: News Briefs

Frost

Rain froze into crystals on bushes in Grass Valley Saturday, as temperatures dropped to the high 20s.Submitted by John Hart |

Rain froze into crystals on bushes in Grass Valley Saturday, as temperatures dropped to the high 20s.

Rain froze into crystals on bushes in Grass Valley Saturday, as temperatures dropped to the high 20s.