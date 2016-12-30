Free yoga class on New Year’s Day | TheUnion.com

Free yoga class on New Year’s Day
December 30, 2016
A free “intentional” New Year’s Day yoga class is being offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Grass Valley Yoga. The studio is located at 10052 Alta Sierra Dr. in Grass Valley, at the corner of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Dr. To learn more or reserve a spot, call 530-830-1913.
