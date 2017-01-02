Free Grass Valley weight loss program addresses attitude and habits | TheUnion.com

Prism Nutrition and Lifestyle, a free weight-loss program open to all community members, begins at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The program’s goal is for participants to form new habits that lead to achieving a healthier weight. This includes stopping the cycle of yo-yo diets and keeping journals of eating and other activities. Work in the Prism program starts with a personal evaluation that promotes food planning and encourages loving self-discipline.

Every week, participants meet to support each other and learn more about nutrition and healthy living. Personal evaluation continues weekly as they struggle through roadblocks and celebrate victories. The “destination” is transformation, from the inside out. The program is organized in four phases of six sessions each, supporting participants as they learn a new nutritional lifestyle. Phases may be repeated. Participants may offer a donation to cover the cost of materials.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call Carol at 530-755-5550.