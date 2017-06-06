Free Grass Valley picnic for families with special needs children | TheUnion.com

WarmLine Family Resource Center is inviting all families with special needs children to a family picnic at Condon Park in Grass Valley at the barbecue pits from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 10. Meet other families, share resources, enjoy a magician, face painting and other activities. A light lunch will be served. For more information call WarmLine at 844-455-9517 or Marge at 530-477-5107.