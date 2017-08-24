Free community supper tonight in Grass Valley

The Last Friday Supper will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. The monthly dinner is open to all community members, which will be served in the wheelchair-accessible church hall. Volunteers will be preparing spaghetti with homemade sauce, green salad with fresh vegetables, garlic bread and butter. For dessert there will be ice cream and cookies. Coffee, tea and milk will also be available. Boy Scouts will be serving the meals to the guests can relax and enjoy the evening with their families. This community dinner is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals.