Free community supper tonight in Grass Valley
August 24, 2017
The Last Friday Supper will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. The monthly dinner is open to all community members, which will be served in the wheelchair-accessible church hall. Volunteers will be preparing spaghetti with homemade sauce, green salad with fresh vegetables, garlic bread and butter. For dessert there will be ice cream and cookies. Coffee, tea and milk will also be available. Boy Scouts will be serving the meals to the guests can relax and enjoy the evening with their families. This community dinner is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Trinity Church bids farewell to retiring rector, welcomes new ‘priest in charge’
- Penn Valley ‘Motorcycle Run’ helps vets with PTSD
- Telestream, 4-H team up to feed the hungry in Nevada County
- E-waste benefits Chicago Park School and 4-H
- Nevada County GOP women to host First District Assemblyman Brian Dahle
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County coroner: San Francisco man disappears while swimming in South Yuba River
- Nevada County coroner UPDATE: South Yuba River swimmer identified
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Grass Valley family in need of financial help for son’s recovery from liver transplant — and his donor