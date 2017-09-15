Free classes for Nevada County caregivers

Connecting Point is offering free classes for caregivers, who are often so focused on the needs of others that they can forget to care for themselves. Providing care for a spouse or aging parent is known to be hard work, both physically and emotionally.

Classes will offer tips on how to reduce stress and provide new tools to help the caregiver and their loved one to live a safer, more balanced life. Free classes taught by experts in the field will help caregivers sharpen their skills and reduce the stress of caregiving.

Participants will learn practical skills to safely lift someone in and out of a car, chair, bed or bathtub (course offered Oct. 3); build a self-care toolbox with techniques to minimize the emotional and physical effects of stress (offered Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 13); gain a better understanding of the various types of dementia and how to care for someone with memory loss (November 1 and 2); learn how to prepare themselves and family members for a natural or man-made disaster (November 14); and get tips on how to protect themselves and loved one from communicable diseases (March 13).

These interactive classes are designed specifically for caregivers, as these tools can help them save time and energy while getting much-needed self-care, which could possibly save their lives.

All classes are free and open to the public. Please RSVP to reserve a spot. For more information or to RSVP, call Karen Bellanti at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point's mission is to support community-members in making connections that enhance their lives. The nonprofit has provided caregiver training in Nevada County for more than 14 years. To learn more about Connecting Point, visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 530-274-5601.