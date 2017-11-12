 Former Ghidotti student graduates from King’s College | TheUnion.com

Former Ghidotti student graduates from King’s College

Submitted by Julie Cox
Submitted by Julie Cox

Caroline Irene Cox, a 2014 Ghidotti valedictorian, has graduated with honors from King’s College, University of London, England, with a bachelor of arts degree. Cox will go on to pursue her master’s degree at London School of Economics.

