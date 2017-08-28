Foothills Fusion Dance welcomes international dance teacher Justin Riley back to Nevada City

Internationally-recognized dance instructor and community organizer Justin Riley will return to Nevada City for a weekend of partner dance workshops, set for September 8 through 10. Riley will be teaching and "DJ-ing" Friday night at Foothills Fusion Dance, a weekly partner dance event at The Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Nevada City. There is a lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. with social dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. Blues and Fusion dance workshops are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley. No partner or experience is necessary to attend these events. Those interested can get more information and register online at http://www.dancerfly.com/ffd/justin.

Since 2002, Riley has studied, danced and taught over a dozen forms of dances in 30 countries. He brings an international and nuanced style to every class, DJ set and dance. Since that time, he has become recognized as an international instructor and community organizer dedicated to the development of safer and more empowered communities.

Each of Riley's classes utilizes coursework that refines the fundamentals of blues-based partnership and the body's natural movement with the goal of inspiring each dancer's own full creativity of expression. He teaches the vocabulary of movement (connection, posture, frame and musicality) and then gives students the freedom to use that vocabulary to create their own unique form of expression.

Riley is also the founder and main organizer of "The Recess Events," and is considered one of the main driving forces behind the development of the "alt-blues" community. For more information, visit http://www.justindance.com.