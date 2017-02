Food Bank of Nevada County gets a boost | TheUnion.com

The Gold Country Welcome club presented The Food Bank of Nevada County with a donation check in the amount of $350, funds that were raised at the club’s holiday dinner dance at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Pictured from left are Kris Scheer, secretary for The Food Bank of Nevada County; John Candelaria, volunteer for the Food Bank of Nevada County; Toni Thompson, executive director of The Food Bank of Nevada County; Jim Tatol, vice president of The Gold Country Welcome Club.