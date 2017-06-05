‘Food Access Saturdays’ program for weekday working families in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

The United Way partnered with Interfaith Food Ministries (IFM) with help from the Food Bank of Nevada County to bring food to families that work on weekdays with the new Saturday distribution program called "Food Access Saturdays." Food will be distributed every second Saturday of the month between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at IFM, 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley, located in the rear of the Beam Center/Prosperity Lanes parking lot. For more information, call IFM at 530-273 8132 or United Way of Nevada County at 530-274-8111. Pictured from left to right are Sue Van Son, director of IFM, Paula and Jacob Senn (the first customers of the program) and Megan Timpany, director of the United Way, Nevada County.