‘Food Access Saturday’ this week in Grass Valley

The next Food Access Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Interfaith Food Ministry, located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. This relatively new United Way program, deemed, "Food Access Saturday: Uniting to Support Working Families," was specifically designed for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries. Currently in Nevada County food is only distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours. If struggling families are working during the traditional work week they may not be able to pick up much-needed food. Through data, surveys and community meetings, the United Way Community Impact Committee has been analyzing this challenge and working with the local community to fill this gap in services.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) began a six month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the glaring gap in providing food to the "working poor." The program has been so successful that it has been extended for another six months. United Way provides a majority of the funding and manpower while IFM provides the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding.

With the cost of housing, day care and transportation many people have a hard time purchasing the groceries they need. Any working individuals or families who need food can participate. Current IFM or Food Bank of Nevada County clients who are working and find it difficult to come during the weekly distribution, are also welcome to participate on Saturday. So far, through the program, 240 bags of groceries have been distributed to community members who are struggling to get by.

The distributions take place on the second Saturday of each month (the time will change to 10 a.m. to noon beginning Nov. 11). For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.