Fire relief benefit in Grass Valley

Body Balance Academy, a Grass Valley based Kung Fu and Tai Chi School, will hold a Fire Relief Benefit from 3 to 7 p.m. on October 28. The event is a neighborhood effort to benefit displaced families and Rough and Ready and Penn Valley fire departments.

"We recognize the need to unite the community to inspire a better future for Nevada County and to support those in need," says Body Balance owner Shih Fu Eileen Hancock.

The benefit will include time to meet the firefighters and a firefighter presentation on fire prevention and readiness information. A silent auction of goods and services from local merchants will take place during the event. Hor d'oeuvres and wine will be available for purchase. One hundred percent of the silent auction, food and wine sales will be distributed locally.

The benefit will take place at Body Balance Academy, 151 Mill St. (upstairs at the Old Union Building) in Grass Valley. Merchants interested in donating items for the silent auction can call Body Balance at 530-477-0677.