Film: “Racing Extinction” Friday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The Peace & Justice Center Fourth Friday Film Forum presents, “Racing Extinction,” a 2015 documentary about the ongoing human-caused mass extinction of species and the efforts from scientists, activists and journalists to document it. Producer and Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos assembles a team of artists and activists intent on showing the world never-before-seen images that expose issues of endangered species and mass extinction. The film deals with several examples of how the growing human population has caused the greatest mass extinction in the history of the world, including global warming and poaching, and the efforts of scientists, photographers and volunteers to protect endangered species.

“Racing Extinction” shows at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Open Book (next to Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters), 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. A discussion of the film will follow. Suggested donation is $6 to $10. Beverages and treats available for purchase. For more information, visit the Peace Center’s website at http://www.ncpeace.org, on Facebook or email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.