Faith groups invite Nevada County residents to come together in unity

Nevada County residents have expressed recent concern about incidents involving racial prejudice, climate justice and threats to peace. In the quest for unity, local faith groups have set aside a date to come together in a spirit of camaraderie, meditation and prayer.

On Oct. 21, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., the public is invited to gather for a 12-hour "Interfaith Prayer Vigil for World Unity." The event will be hosted at Grass Valley Methodist Church, at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley and will be co-sponsored by Interfaith Nevada County and the Baha'is of Nevada County and Grass Valley, in honor of the bicentennial birth year of their founder, who taught the unity and equity of people of all races, genders, religions and nations.

Highlights will include a "Welcome and Peace Rose Ceremony" at 10 a.m. and a closing ceremony at 7 p.m., both to occur in the sanctuary. Both of these ceremonies will feature interfaith participation and music. World unity exhibits will remain continuously on display on the upper floor. Individual faith groups will lead hour-long sessions in the prayer chapel throughout the day. Local faith leaders, youth, and acclaimed performing artists including Rene Sprattling, Drue Mathies, Liz Ekblad, Chris Newsom, Peter Terry, Nancy Harper, Luke Wilson and Maggie McKaig will participate in the event.

Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; supper will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The schedule will include the following segments:

Prayer-chapel vigil sessions:

7 a.m. World unity exhibits open and there will be a Benedictine morning prayer with the Rev. Becky Goodwin.

Recommended Stories For You

8 a.m. Baha'i meditations on unity.

9 a.m. Ananda meditations with Sahaja Sims.

10 a.m. Welcome and Peace Rose Vigil with Interfaith Nevada County).*

11 a.m. Interfaith meditations with the Rev. Don Baldwin.

Noon Lutheran prayer and meditation with the Rev. Eileen Smith Le Van.

1 p.m. Quaker meditation with Dianne Marshall.

2 p.m. Sierra Center for Spiritual Living prayer session with the Rev. Lani Howard.

3 p.m. Unitarians: Interfaith singing and meditation circle with the Rev. Donna Glory.

4 p.m. Interfaith meditation with Chaplain Mary Jane Ryan-Connelly (Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital).

5 p.m. Unity in the Gold Country prayer session with the Rev. Jerry Farrell.

6 p.m. Unitarian session with the Rev. Kevin Tarsa.

7 p.m. Closing ceremony (Interfaith Nevada County).*

8 p.m. Musical meditations.*

9 p.m. World unity exhibits close.

* joint-group sessions in the larger sanctuary