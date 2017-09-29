Fabric artist to share ‘Terial Magic’ tips in Grass Valley
September 29, 2017
The October 3 meeting of Pine Tree Quilt Guild will showcase the creative talent of artist Terry McFeely, inventor of "Terial Magic," a liquid fabric stabilizer that is revolutionizing the fabric arts. The original use of Terial Magic was to create 3D flowers that could be shaped without raveling.
McFeely will share more than 16 uses that have been developed, from T-shirt quilting to paperless English paper piecing. She will also give a demonstration of how to treat fabric and have examples of various uses.
The Pine Tree Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. at Grass Valley Charter School, 225 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley on the first Tuesday of each month.
For more information about guild activities, visit http://www.pinetreequiltguild.com.
