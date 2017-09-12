Exchange student program looking for Nevada County representatives

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking community members to serve as Nevada County representatives ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs throughout the United States for high school students from around the world. Students are 15 to 18 years of age, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American adventure.

Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students who may study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. Representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising. There is also a great bonus opportunity.

ASSE's primary goal is to contribute to international understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life.

For more information about ASSE or becoming an area representative, call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 800-733-2773, email asseusawest@asse.com and visit http://host.asse.com.