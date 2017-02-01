Eskaton wins awards for “no falls” video | TheUnion.com

Eskaton, a nonprofit community-based organization serving seniors throughout Northern California, received two MarCom Platinum awards for its No Falls League video, which has received over 100,000 views and national attention.

Eskaton was recently recognized with two awards in the nonprofit and PSA categories for its “No Falls League video,” in which members of its Fall Prevention League show their peers how to have fun while exercising and preventing falls.

The No Falls League video was a dedicated, joint effort between Eskaton staff and the residents ages 67 to 95, who starred in the fall prevention video.

Since its release, the No Falls League video has received over 100,000 views and continues to grow as more people learn about Eskaton’s fall prevention efforts, which include exercises, a downloadable fall prevention checklist and community efforts to ensure that every Sacramento area senior has access to the resources they need. To watch the video and download a fall prevention checklist, visit http://www.eskaton.org/falls.